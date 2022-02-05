Raymond James Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $243.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $243.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.33.

LHX stock opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

