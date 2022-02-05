Raymond James Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $275.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

NYSE UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

