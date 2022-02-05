Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$35.12 on Thursday. Interfor has a one year low of C$22.75 and a one year high of C$44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

