Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of RPD opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

