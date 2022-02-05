Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.73.

Shares of RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

