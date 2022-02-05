Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.63. 1,448,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.73.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

