Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $441,829.50 and approximately $13,494.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

