R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.29. 831,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,397. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.
In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
