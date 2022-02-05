Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. 1,243,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,684. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.