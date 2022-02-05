Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Critical Survey

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

87.7% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qualys and Paycor HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $362.96 million 13.80 $91.57 million $1.83 70.50 Paycor HCM $352.78 million 12.91 -$96.92 million N/A N/A

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM.

This table compares Qualys and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71% Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualys and Paycor HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22 Paycor HCM 0 6 8 0 2.57

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $124.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than Qualys.

Qualys beats Paycor HCM on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

