Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were down 7.6% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $135.00 price target on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $132.21 and last traded at $132.70. Approximately 65,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,415,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.55.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.
In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.