Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were down 7.6% on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $135.00 price target on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $132.21 and last traded at $132.70. Approximately 65,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,415,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.55.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

