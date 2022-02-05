Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q4 guidance to $2.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

