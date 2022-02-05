Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q4 guidance to $2.94 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.
QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
