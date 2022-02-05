Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Increased by Analyst

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Mercer International stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

