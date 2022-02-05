Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

