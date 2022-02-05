Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

