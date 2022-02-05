Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.