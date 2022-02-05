Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Kemper has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kemper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kemper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

