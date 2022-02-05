Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank7 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other Bank7 news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,080 shares of company stock valued at $24,571,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

