Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will earn $26.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $25.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,475.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $32.02 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,816.91.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.