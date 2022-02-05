Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

