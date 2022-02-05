Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

