Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PCH opened at $52.93 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

