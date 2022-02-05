Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

