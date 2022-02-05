Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eneti Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eneti in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NETI. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 211.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.11%.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

