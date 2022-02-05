Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 374.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 46.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $212,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

