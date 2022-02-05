Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.66

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 68375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,687 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.