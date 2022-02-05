Public Index Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,342.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,342.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.97 or 0.07159466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.18 or 0.99701563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

