Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PFS stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.