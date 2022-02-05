Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 39.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.