ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.86. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 427,090 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

