ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as low as C$0.78. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$103.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at C$238,057. Also, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,012,909.82.

ProntoForms Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.