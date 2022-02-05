Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,505,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

