Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $321.39 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day moving average of $410.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

