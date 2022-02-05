Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

