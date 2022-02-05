Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,108,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

