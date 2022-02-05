Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,245 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

TEAM opened at $320.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.44 and its 200-day moving average is $366.63. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.37, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

