Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Shares of PDEX stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $38.45.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

In other news, Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.