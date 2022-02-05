Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $110.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

