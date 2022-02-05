Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,793 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

