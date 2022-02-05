Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LendingClub by 42.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

