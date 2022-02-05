Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

