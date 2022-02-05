Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,842 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

