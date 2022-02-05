Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $130,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 42.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $8.78 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

