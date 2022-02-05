PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $98.00.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
