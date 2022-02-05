PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.