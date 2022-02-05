Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

