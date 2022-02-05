Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 208,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.