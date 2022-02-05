Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 203,999 shares.The stock last traded at $13.44 and had previously closed at $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock has a market cap of $589.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

