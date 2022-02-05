PPL (NYSE:PPL) vs. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Critical Analysis

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get PPL alerts:

63.5% of PPL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PPL and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38 NextEra Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $89.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than NextEra Energy.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PPL pays out -97.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PPL has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64% NextEra Energy 20.93% 11.10% 3.67%

Risk and Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.98 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.20 NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 8.74 $3.57 billion $1.81 41.99

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PPL. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats PPL on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar. It provides full energy and capacity requirements services, engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities, participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development, and owns a retail electricity provider. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.