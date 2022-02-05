PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

