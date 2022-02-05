Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Power Integrations has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

